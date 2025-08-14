Pacific Island diplomats meet on cooperation, unity

The top diplomats of Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) member states met in Fiji's capital Suva on Thursday to discuss enhanced cooperation and inclusive participation.

The 2025 Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting is being attended by 18 member states, according to a statement from the PIF Secretariat on US social media company X.

The meeting is chaired by Tonga Crown Prince Tupoutoʻa ʻUlukalala, who also holds the office of the foreign minister of the Pacific island country.

"Our work is guided by the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, our long-term blueprint for regional unity and prosperity. The success of this strategy hinges on enhanced cooperation, strong leadership, and inclusive participation," PIF Secretary General Baron Waqa said at the opening session.

Addressing the forum, New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters emphasized his country's commitment to "Pacific regionalism," according to an official statement from New Zealand government.

"In these uncertain geo-strategic and challenging economic times, it is more important than ever that the region stands together and sets our own agenda-rather than being pressured or even dictated to by external influences," Peters said.

He offered to host the 2027 Pacific Islands Forum leaders' meeting.

Currently the PIF has 21 dialogue partners.

Leaders from 18 members of the Pacific Islands Forum are scheduled to meet in the Solomon Islands capital in September.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele said that the Pacific nation deferred inviting the US and China and others to the key regional summit.



