Kazakhstan starts construction of first nuclear power plant

The construction of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant (NPP) has begun on Friday, said Russia's Rosatom corporation, which was selected as the main contractor.

Engineering surveys started near the village of Ulken to select an optimal site and prepare project documentation for building a nuclear power station, Rosatom said in a statement.

Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev and chairman of Kazakhstan's Atomic Energy Agency Almasadam Satkalieyev took part in the inauguration ceremony, launching the works.

Addressing the attendees, Satkalieyev said the cost of constructing the nuclear power plant could amount to $14-15 billion.

The Russian company has signed a roadmap agreement with Astana for the construction of two VVER-1200 reactor units.

Construction of the plant is expected to take about 11 years. To finance the project, there is an ongoing discussion concerning attracting state export financing from Russia.





