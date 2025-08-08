Ankara hails US-brokered Armenia-Azerbaijan deal

Türkiye hailed an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan as progress towards a "lasting peace" on Friday after US President Donald Trump declared the foes had committed to permanently end hostilities.

"We welcome the progress achieved towards establishing a lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the commitment recorded in Washington today in this regard," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

"At a time when international conflicts and crises are intensifying, this step constitutes a highly significant development for the promotion of regional peace and stability. We commend the contributions of the US administration in this process."







