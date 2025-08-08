Arabs slam Israeli plan to occupy Gaza City as violation of international law

Arab governments and organizations on Friday condemned Israel's decision to fully reoccupy the Gaza Strip, calling it a violation of international law and a continuation of the campaign of genocide against Palestinians.

- Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, warned that the Israeli plan could trigger a "new catastrophe" and reaffirmed Cairo's rejection of any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians.

According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, Sisi stressed that "such actions would undermine all efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire and delivering humanitarian aid" and reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to "defending Palestinian rights and preventing regional escalation."

Abbas thanked Egypt for its unwavering support and said the Palestinian leadership would raise the issue before the UN Security Council, Arab League, and Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

He called for an "immediate Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the release of hostages and detainees, and the restoration of Palestinian Authority control over the enclave."

Egypt's Foreign Ministry also condemned the Israeli decision "in the strongest terms," saying it aims to reinforce an illegal occupation, end Palestinian life in Gaza, and liquidate the Palestinian cause.

- Jordan

Jordan also rejected the Israeli plan, calling it a continuation of "serious breaches of international law" and "a clear undermining of the two-state solution."

"The kingdom rejects and denounces the plan as an extension of Israel's extremist policies that use starvation and siege as weapons against the Palestinian people," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Sufian Al-Qudah in a statement.

"Israel's occupation of Gaza undermines international efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire and ending the humanitarian suffering in the enclave," he added.

He stressed Israel's obligations under international humanitarian law and called for "an immediate halt to its aggression" as well as "the opening of crossings to deliver sufficient and urgent aid to Gaza."

Qudah reiterated Jordan's support for Qatari, Egyptian, and US diplomatic efforts to reach a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, facilitate prisoner exchanges, and ensure the delivery of vital assistance to Gaza.

- Saudi Arabia

According to a statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry, Riyadh "denounces in the strongest and most severe terms any Israeli move to control Gaza."

The ministry warned that the plan is "a clear violation of international humanitarian law" and a "blatant disregard for the Palestinian people's historical and legal rights to their land."

It also criticized Israel's "inhumane practices," including the use of "starvation as a weapon and the continued siege of the enclave," asserting that these actions reflect an "extremist policy aimed at displacing Palestinians by force."

The Kingdom expressed "deep concern over the failure of the international community," particularly the UN Security Council, to stop the Israeli onslaught, saying that "such silence contributes to worsening the humanitarian catastrophe and undermines international legal norms."

The statement reiterated the kingdom's demand for "urgent and decisive international action to halt the aggression, protect civilians, and allow the delivery of immediate humanitarian aid."

It also reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's firm support for a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state in line with relevant UN resolutions.

- Kuwait

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry also denounced and categorically rejected Israel's reoccupation plan, calling it a "flagrant violation" of international and humanitarian law and a challenge to global legitimacy.

The statement warned that the move would stymie efforts to establish a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and urged the international community to stop what it called Israel's ethnic cleansing and collective punishment.

- Arab League

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit also condemned Israel's plan, warning in a statement that Israel is taking advantage of global inaction to wage a "criminal and unhinged war" with the goal of erasing the Palestinian cause and eliminating Palestinians as a nation.

He described Israel's reoccupation plan as the most explicit expression of its intentions since the war began: complete control of Gaza and the forced expulsion of its population.

- Arab parliament

The Arab Parliament echoed those sentiments, calling Israel's decision a dangerous and aggressive act that contradicts international law and efforts to achieve a ceasefire. It said the move is part of a larger campaign of genocide, starvation, and forced displacement in Gaza and the West Bank.

The parliament urged the international community to take on its legal and humanitarian responsibilities by pressuring Israel to stop its aggression, protect Palestinian civilians, and prevent the imposition of new colonial realities through force.

Early Friday, Israel's Security Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to fully occupy Gaza City.

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its destructive war on Gaza, where more than 61,000 people have been killed since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.