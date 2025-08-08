COSTA: ISRAELS GAZA PLAN MUST HAVE CONSEQUENCES FOR EU-ISRAEL RELATIONS

 Contact Us
Costa: Israel's Gaza plan 'must have consequences for EU-Israel relations'

European Council chief Antonio Costa on Friday criticised Israel's plan to take over Gaza City, warning "such a decision must have consequences" for EU-Israel ties. "I strongly urge the Israeli government to reconsider its decision," Costa, who heads the body representing the bloc's 27 states, wrote on X.

Reuters
Published August 08,2025
Israel's decision to take over Gaza City "must have consequcenes for EU-Israel relations", EU Council President Antonio Costa said on Friday, adding that this will be assessed by the Council and that he urged the Israeli government to reconsider.

"Not only (does the decision) violate the agreement with the EU announced by the High Representative on July 19 but also undermines fundamental principles of international law and universal values," Costa, who heads the European Council that represents EU member states, added in his statement on X.