COSTA: ISRAELS GAZA PLAN MUST HAVE CONSEQUENCES FOR EU-ISRAEL RELATIONS

Israel's decision to take over Gaza City "must have consequcenes for EU-Israel relations", EU Council President Antonio Costa said on Friday, adding that this will be assessed by the Council and that he urged the Israeli government to reconsider.

"Not only (does the decision) violate the agreement with the EU announced by the High Representative on July 19 but also undermines fundamental principles of international law and universal values," Costa, who heads the European Council that represents EU member states, added in his statement on X.







