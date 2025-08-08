ISRAELS PLAN TO SEIZE GAZA CITY SPARKS INTERNATIONAL OUTRAGE

News World Israel's plan to seize Gaza City sparks international outrage

Israel's plan to seize Gaza City sparks international outrage

Widespread criticism erupted on Friday after Israel's security cabinet, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, approved a new plan for the military to "take control" of Gaza City, signalling a major expansion of the genocidal war.

DPA WORLD Published August 08,2025 Subscribe

Israel's decision to expand its military offensive to seize control of Gaza City has sparked widespread international alarm, with allies and rivals of the government warning of catastrophic humanitarian consequences.



The plan, proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and approved overnight by Israel's Security Cabinet, marks a major escalation in the nearly two-year war.



A spokeswoman for the United Nations on Friday described Israel's decision as "deeply alarming."



"It is clear that this would risk catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians and further endanger the lives of the remaining hostages in Gaza," spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci said in Geneva.



"Any decision to expand Israeli military operations in Gaza [is] deeply alarming," she said in a press conference in response to a journalist's question.



Vellucci stressed that suffering and hunger would increase as a result, and humanitarian aid would be hindered.



A statement from Netanyahu's office said that humanitarian assistance would be provided to the civilian population outside combat zones.



The plan envisages the disarmament of the Palestinian resistance organisation Hamas, the return of hostages to Israel, the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip and "Israeli security control in the Gaza Strip" in exchange for an end to the war.



It also requires that the territory be ruled by an "alternative civil administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority."



The statement did not specify whether Israel would be seeking to take over the entire Gaza Strip, which Netanyahu had previously said was part of his plan.



The premier told the US broadcaster Fox News on Thursday that Israel wanted to take control of the entire Gaza Strip but not occupy the area permanently. It should be freed from Hamas to eventually be handed over to other forces.



Israeli TV station N12, citing a senior official, reported on Friday that the operation approved by the Security Cabinet would target only Gaza City. According to the report, residents are to be evacuated to refugee camps in central Gaza by early October. There was no immediate official confirmation of N12's report or further details.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed concern at the announcement, and called on the Israeli government to reconsider its decision.



"Immediate and unhindered" access for humanitarian aid must be provided to the sealed-off coastal territory, she wrote on X on Friday.



The humanitarian situation for the approximately 2 million Palestinians in the blockaded coastal area has deteriorated to such an extent that UN organizations and experts are warning of famine.



"The Israeli government's decision to further extend its military operation in Gaza must be reconsidered," the commission president added.



"A ceasefire is needed now," she wrote, adding that all remaining hostages must be released.



The German government, one of Israel's strongest supporters since the beginning of the war, announced that it would suspend exports of military equipment to Israel that could be used in the Gaza Strip in response to the decision.



Chancellor Friedrich Merz underlined that Israel has the "right to defend itself against Hamas" and insisted that the release of hostages and targeted negotiations on a ceasefire remain Germany's highest priorities.



But Merz said the decision to launch a fresh offensive makes it increasingly difficult to achieve Israel's goals in the war.



"Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorize any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice," he added.



The move is a major step for Berlin, which has consistently opposed banning military exports to Israel and blocked EU initiatives to issue sanctions over the desperate humanitarian situation in Gaza.



The Security Cabinet's decision also drew fierce criticism at home, with Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid describing it as a "catastrophe" that "will lead to many more catastrophes."



He wrote on the platform X on Friday that the planned conquest of the largest city in the Gaza Strip would lead to the death of the hostages as well as the killing of many Israeli soldiers.



Netanyahu has been driven by his far-right coalition partners Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, contrary to the objections of the military leadership, Lapid argued.



The two ultra-right ministers are advocates of the idea of fully capturing the Gaza Strip and expelling all the Palestinians living there.



Relatives of Israeli hostages meanwhile described the expansion plan as a "death sentence" for their family members.



The decision by the political leadership abandons the hostages and will lead them — and Israeli soldiers — into a "colossal catastrophe," the Hostage Relatives Forum said on Friday.



According to Israeli assessments, there are still 50 hostages in Gaza, of whom 20 are believed to be alive. Some 250 people were captured during the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 people.



During the ensuing Gaza war, Israel has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians, according to figures from the health authorities in the Gaza Strip.











