Armenia, Azerbaijan ink peace 'roadmap' during White House ceremony

The South Caucus nations of Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a peace "roadmap" on Friday, which US President Donald Trump said is intended to end decades of conflict.

Trump said by signing the accord, both nations "are committing to stop all fighting forever, open up commerce, travel and diplomatic relations and respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"With this accord, we've finally succeeded in making peace," Trump told reporters in the State Dining Room, where he was flanked by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan.