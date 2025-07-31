New Zealand denies FBI office in Wellington aims to counter China

New Zealand on Thursday dismissed suggestions that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) new office in Wellington aims to counter China, state media reported.

FBI Director Kash Patel on Thursday announced the opening of a new dedicated attache office in the capital, saying that New Zealand and the US worked together on "some of the most important global issues of our times," including "countering the CCP (Chinese Communist Party)" in the Asia-Pacific region.

FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson also told the Daily Mail the opening was a "historic step" in strengthening the working relationship with New Zealand, including to "confront the growing threats of our time emanating from the Indo-Pacific - particularly from hostile nation-state actors like the Chinese Communist Party."

Judith Collins, the Kiwi defense minister, pushed back on suggestions the office was a response to China's influence, Radio New Zealand reported.

When it was pointed out that Patel himself has referred to China, Collins said: "Well, I don't respond to other people's press releases."

"That's up to him, he doesn't answer to me," she said.

She said she did not expect "any response at all" from China to the development.

"This is our country, our sovereign right to do what we do."