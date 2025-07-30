Russia condemns calls for attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities

Russia on Wednesday strongly denounced threats of renewed military strikes on Tehran's nuclear infrastructure, just weeks after a 12-day war between Iran and Israel over Iran's nuclear program.

Asked to comment on US President Donald Trump's renewed threats against Iran, Maria Zakharova warned against such actions, highlighting their danger for regional stability.

"The Russian side categorically condemns any calls for military attacks aimed at eliminating misunderstandings or conflicts related to the Islamic Republic of Iran's peaceful atomic program," she said.

Iran maintains it will continue to pursue nuclear enrichment for civilian purposes, something the Trump administration has called a red line.

Indirect talks between the US and Iran were continuing when Israel launched a military offensive against Tehran in June. The US had also bombed three Iranian nuclear sites.

Zakharova said Russia repeatedly warned against the harmful consequences of military adventurism, which jeopardizes stability and security in the Middle East.

"Serious alarm is raised by regularly voiced threats directed toward Iran to carry out new rocket-bomb attacks on its nuclear facilities. These declarations cynically cloak themselves behind ostensible concerns about non-proliferation of nuclear weapons," she said.

She emphasized that Tehran neither possesses nor develops nuclear arms, as consistently affirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) leadership.

"In essence, biased judgments lacking convincing technical objectivity and sound reasoning, clearly tainted by anti-Iranian sentiments, are presented as sufficient grounds for yet another act of aggression," she added.

Turning to the situation in the Gaza Strip, Zakharova said Russia shares international organizations' assessments of the deteriorating humanitarian situation there.

"We share the views of the UN, humanitarian bodies, and most international entities regarding the extreme worsening of the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, deeming it catastrophic," she said.

All those in need should be immediately provided with humanitarian aid in accordance with universally recognized humanitarian principles, she said.





