STOPPING THREATS TO SYRIAS SOVEREIGNTY, SEPARATIST ACTIVITIES A PRIORITY: TURKISH NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL

The Turkish National Security Council on Wednesday said preventing attacks targeting Syria's sovereignty remains a priority.

"It was emphasized that preventing attacks and occupations targeting Syria's sovereignty, as well as all kinds of separatist, destructive, and divisive activities, is of high priority, especially as there are attempts to drag Syria back into a spiral of violence and chaos," the national security body said in a statement.

The statement said that developments in Syria were thoroughly addressed, reaffirming that support for the Syrian government's efforts aimed at ensuring the country's unity, territorial integrity, and stability will continue.

Political and military consequences of Israel's attack on Iran were also discussed, said the statement, urging that new tensions and conflicts should be avoided in the Middle East, "a region already afflicted by serious fragilities."

The statement reiterated its call for the global community to take responsibility and take action to immediately stop the Israeli administration, "which, by violating international law and targeting Iran after Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, continues its genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza and seeks to drag the region into catastrophe."

Expressing concern over signs of escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war, the statement reaffirmed Türkiye's readiness to take responsibility and contribute in every possible way to the establishment of a lasting peace.