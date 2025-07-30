Türkiye, EU, Arab League, 16 countries endorse 'New York Declaration' supporting 2-state solution

Palestinians gather as they wait for aid supplies to enter Gaza, in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip July 29, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

The "New York Declaration," launched Tuesday at a United Nations conference, reaffirmed support for a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict amid the rising famine and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza following Israeli assaults.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel's offensive on Gaza has killed over 60,000 Palestinians. Relentless bombing has devastated the enclave, causing severe food shortages. At least 154 people, including 89 children, have died from starvation.

The declaration was issued at the conclusion of the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian Question and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held under the joint chairmanship of Saudi Arabia and France.

"We agreed to take collective action to end the war in Gaza, to achieve a just, peaceful, and lasting settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the effective implementation of the two-state solution, and to build a better future for Palestinians, Israelis, and all peoples of the region," the statement said.

According to the declaration, recent developments have "highlighted, once again, and more than ever, the terrifying human toll and the grave implications for regional and international peace and security" caused by the ongoing Middle East conflict.

It added that without "decisive measures towards the two-state solution and robust international guarantees, the conflict will deepen and regional peace will remain elusive."

In comments made by Turkish officials at the meeting, the following statements were used: "Based on the decades-long Israeli record, handover of weapons by Palestinian armed groups should be closely conditioned to the realization of an independent, sovereign, and contiguous Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital or in accordance with an agreement reached among Palestinian groups as part of the reconciliation process."

Türkiye, France, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Norway, Qatar, Senegal, Spain, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the Arab League endorsed the declaration.

'GAZA MUST BE UNIFIED WITH WEST BANK'



The statement called for an immediate end to Israel's war in Gaza, expressing support for efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to bring all parties back to the ceasefire agreement.

It emphasized the importance of implementing all phases of the agreement, including a permanent end to hostilities, the release of all hostages, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners, the return of all remains, and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Following the ceasefire, the declaration also suggested the establishment of a transitional administrative committee to operate in Gaza under the umbrella of the Palestinian Authority.

The statement reaffirmed that Gaza is "an integral part of a Palestinian state" and "must be unified" with the occupied West Bank. It emphasized that governance, law enforcement, and security across all Palestinian territories should fall solely under the authority of the Palestinian Authority, with appropriate international support.

The document also welcomed the Palestinian Authority's "One State, One Government, One Law, One Gun" policy and pledged support for its implementation.

According to the declaration, this includes advancing a disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) process, to be carried out within a framework agreed upon with international partners and under a set timeframe.

The declaration reaffirmed support for a two-state solution based on the 1967 lines, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security. It backed the Palestinian right to self-determination and said full UN membership for Palestine is essential to any lasting political solution.

INTERNATIONAL LEGAL ACTION HIGHLIGHTED



The annex to the New York Declaration, summarizing proposals from participating states, calls for full cooperation with international legal bodies.

It urges ICC member states to support the court's investigation into the situation in Palestine and encourages countries to join the genocide case filed by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.