Palestine welcomes UN conference declaration backing 2-state solution

A protester holds a Palestinian flag during a rally called by several French organisations in support of Palestinian people at Place de la Republique in Paris on May 7, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

Palestine welcomed a final statement issued by a UN conference in New York on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, calling it a significant step toward ending the war in Gaza and advancing the two-state solution.

"We welcome the New York conference statement…which called for the recognition of the State of Palestine, the revival of the political process based on the two-state solution, the restoration of international legitimacy, the cessation of the war in the Gaza Strip, and the immediate delivery of aid without any obstacles," Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh wrote on X.

"We affirm our commitment to what was stated in the letter of His Excellency President Mahmoud Abbas to both His Excellency (French) President (Emmanuel) Macron and His Royal Highness (Saudi) Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud," he added.

Last month, Abbas sent a letter to Macron and bin Salman containing pledges regarding the future of Gaza after the cessation of the Israeli war. The letter included a pledge to assume administration of the enclave and a demand for Hamas to surrender its weapons.

The New York conference, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, concluded Tuesday with a final statement urging Israel to withdraw from Gaza and transfer its control to the Palestinian Authority "under the principle of one government, one law, one weapon."

The declaration also called for the full recognition of the State of Palestine, granting it full membership at the UN. It stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and detainees, Israeli troop withdrawal, the reopening of border crossings, and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

The statement further emphasized the importance of internal Palestinian reforms, including holding national elections within a year and strengthening governance and security structures.

According to the declaration, the reconstruction of Gaza will be supported by an international fund, with a donor conference to be hosted soon in Cairo.

Out of 193 UN member states, at least 142 currently recognize the Palestinian state, which was declared by the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in exile in 1988.

Ahead of the conference, Macron said that France will formally recognize Palestine in September.

The conference comes as the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing over 60,000 Palestinians. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave and led to food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.