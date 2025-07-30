Egyptian foreign minister, US envoy discuss Gaza ceasefire

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed on Wednesday with US special envoy Steve Witkoff efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid, and resume negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

The conversation took place during a phone call between Abdelatty and Witkoff, according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The call occurred ahead of Witkoff's visit to the region and focused on "efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, ensuring unconditional access for humanitarian aid, and securing the release of a number of hostages and prisoners."

The statement said the two sides exchanged views on the joint efforts of the three guarantor parties -- Egypt, the United States, and Qatar -- to secure the ceasefire by intensifying pressure to facilitate reaching an agreement as soon as possible.

Abdelatty also gave a detailed overview of the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, resulting from "blatant Israeli violations and the use of starvation as a weapon against Palestinians."

Witkoff is expected to arrive in Israel, according to US portal Axios.

Meanwhile, Israel's Channel 12 reported that Witkoff is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials on Thursday to discuss the situation in Gaza and possible solutions.

An Israeli official told the channel that the real purpose of Witkoff's visit is "to exert pressure to finalize the deal."

Last week, Israeli and US negotiators returned home after days of indirect talks in Doha, Qatar.

Israel has killed over 60,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave, with a UN-backed global hunger monitor saying the "worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out" in the territory.