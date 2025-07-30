 Contact Us
News World Malta to recognize state of Palestine in September

Malta to recognize state of Palestine in September

Malta will officially recognize the state of Palestine during the UN General Assembly in September, as announced by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published July 30,2025
Subscribe
MALTA TO RECOGNIZE STATE OF PALESTINE IN SEPTEMBER

Malta will recognize the state of Palestine during the UN General Assembly in September, the country's Prime Minister Robert Abela announced.

"Our country's position reflects our commitment to finding a solution in favor of lasting peace in the Middle East," Abela said in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening.

Abela's announcement came just hours after a similar declaration by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and days after France revealed its own plans for recognition.

Abela initially announced plans to recognize the state of Palestine in May, stating that it would occur during a UN conference on Palestine in June; however, the conference was later postponed.