Despite all these developments, there was another stand that kept drawing attention—a special section showcasing products from the Ministry of National Defense's R&D Center. MSB R&D is actually one of those units whose name has been barely heard until now. The products on display had never been revealed to the public before.



But this wasn't just about being seen for the first time. The products at the MSB R&D stand were significantly superior to their counterparts developed by other countries. Some even featured details like names and stock numbers, indicating that they had already been inducted into inventory. Ankara had progressed quietly and steadily, and now decided to share the results of 12 years of intense work with the public.