News World German police: Landslide was probably cause of fatal train crash

German police: Landslide was probably cause of fatal train crash

German police said on Monday that a landslide, likely triggered by heavy rains, was the probable cause of a train accident in the country's southwest that killed at least three people.

DPA WORLD Published July 28,2025 Subscribe

Police on Monday said that a landslide triggered by heavy rains was probably behind a train accident in south-western Germany in which at least three people died.



"The water triggered a landslide in the embankment area near the tracks, which in turn probably caused the derailment," investigators said.



Three people were killed when a regional train derailed near Riedlingen in the south-western German state of Baden-Württemberg on Sunday evening, police said. The victims were the train driver, another employee of Deutsche Bahn, Germany's state-owned rail operator, and a passenger.



According to the latest information from investigators, at least 41 people were injured.



On Sunday night, Biberach district fire chief Charlotte Ziller had spoken of 50 people injured in the crash, including 25 seriously, while a spokesman for Germany's federal police had said that about 100 people were on the affected train of the RE 55 line, which was travelling from Sigmaringen to Ulm.



Earlier, there had been a storm in the region.











