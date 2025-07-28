Putin discusses Middle East tensions with Netanyahu

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting at Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, on April 21, 2016. (AA File Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed tensions in the Middle East with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone on Monday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian side reiterated its unwavering support for resolving the problems and conflicts arising in the region via exclusively peaceful means.

Putin emphasized the importance of supporting Syria's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, addressing the need to reinforce the country's internal political stability by respecting the legitimate rights and interests of all minorities.

The two sides also discussed the recent escalation between Israel and Iran, with Putin expressing his willingness to facilitate a negotiated solution regarding Iran's nuclear program.