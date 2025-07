Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan late Monday welcomed his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara for a two-day official visit.

Erdoğan and Tokayev met at the Esenboğa Airport.

National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and other officials also attended the welcoming ceremony.

Further information on the meeting was not immediately available.