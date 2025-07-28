RUSSIAS MEDVEDEV SAYS TRUMPS ULTIMATUM COULD LEAD TO WAR

 Contact Us
Russia's Medvedev says Trump's 'ultimatum' could lead to war

Russia's Medvedev says Trump's 'ultimatum' could lead to war

"Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with (Trump's) own country." Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Monday on X.

Published July 28,2025
Russia's Security Council's Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev (REUTERS File Photo)

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said in a post on X on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump was playing "the ultimatum game" with Russia, and that such an approach could lead to a war involving the United States.

Medvedev wrote: "Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with (Trump's) own country."

Trump said on Monday that he was disappointed in Russian President Vladimir Putin's failure to end the war in Ukraine, and that he was reducing a deadline to agree a peace settlement from 50 days to 10 or 12.