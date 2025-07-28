PAKISTAN LAUDS TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞANS POWERFUL ADVOCACY FOR GAZA

Pakistan on Monday lauded "the powerful advocacy" for Gaza by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Information Minister Ataullah Tarar said Erdoğan is a "global leader whose actions reflect deep moral commitment."

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the book "Recep Tayyip Erdoğan - Tiger of the Islamic World" in the capital, Islamabad, Tarar praised Erdoğan's strong voice on global Muslim issues — especially his outspoken advocacy for Palestine on platforms such as the UN, the D-8, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Calling Erdoğan a "visionary leader" of the Muslim world, Tarar hailed his "unwavering" commitment to global Muslim causes and the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Tracing Erdoğan's political journey, from his transformative tenure as Istanbul mayor to his leadership of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, he described Erdoğan as a "people's leader and an effective administrator" whose governance continues to inspire admiration worldwide.

Tarar particularly highlighted Türkiye's historic bond with Pakistan and Erdoğan's humanitarian efforts, especially during crises, citing several collaborative projects in Pakistan, including the metro bus project in the city of Lahore.

Saying that ties between the two nations are built on a "history of mutual support and shared humanitarian values," dating back to the Khilafat Movement, Tarar added: "From natural disasters to moments of national pride, our people have stood together, united in empathy and joy."

Describing the Pak-Turk relationship as "unbreakable," Tarar underscored its ideological foundation built on "compassion, resilience, and mutual respect."

Furqan Hameed, the book's author, lauded Erdoğan as an "extraordinary" statesman whose leadership has left an indelible mark not only on Türkiye but across the Muslim world.

He described Erdoğan's political journey as one rooted in public service, welfare-driven governance, and an unwavering commitment to democratic values.

"His struggle and vision are not only in Türkiye but across the Muslim world."