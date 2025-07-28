Another Palestinian infant dies from malnutrition in Gaza due to Israeli blockade

One more Palestinian infant has died in the Gaza Strip due to severe malnutrition and the lack of infant formula, the Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported Monday.

Medical sources at Al-Shifa Hospital announced the death of infant Mohammad Adas due to severe malnutrition and the lack of infant formula in the Gaza Strip.

The territory is facing an acute humanitarian crisis as a result of the ongoing Israeli blockade.

This latest death brought the total number of famine- and malnutrition-related deaths to 134, including 88 children.

Gaza's hunger crisis has spiraled into a humanitarian catastrophe. Harrowing footage shows severely emaciated residents, some reduced to skin and bone, collapsing from exhaustion, dehydration, and prolonged starvation.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza for 18 years, and since March 2 has shut down all crossings, worsening humanitarian conditions in the enclave.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.