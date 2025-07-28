6.5 magnitude earthquake quake strikes off Indonesia following 6.2 quake in Indian Ocean

A strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the Indonesian coastal city of Sabang in the Aceh province, the US Geological Survey reported, following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in the Indian Ocean.

The earthquake took place at 1141GMT Monday at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), the USGS said.

The earlier 6.2 magnitude quake took place at 1841GMT at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), the German Centre for Georesearch (GEOFON) said.

No tsunami warning was issued, and no deaths or structural damage have been reported so far.





























