FRANCES DECISION TO RECOGNIZE STATE OF PALESTINE LIKELY TO SPUR MORE COUNTRIES TO FOLLOW IN SEPTEMBER: FOREIGN MINISTER

France's decision to recognize state of Palestine likely to spur more countries to follow in September: Foreign minister

France's decision to recognize the state of Palestine in September is expected to encourage other countries to take similar steps, said the nation's foreign minister on Monday.

At a high-level joint press conference at the UN alongside his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized that the two-state solution is "more under threat today than at any point since the Oslo Accords" over 30 years ago.

He cited the continued war in Gaza and the acceleration of Israeli settlement activity as key drivers of the deteriorating prospects for peace.

Barrot stressed that France "could not wait any longer" and that President Emmanuel Macron will formally announce its recognition of Palestinian statehood on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September.

"This is the only path forward to ensure peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians, and for the wider region," Barrot said.

"France, as the first G7 country to make this move, is taking this initiative in coordination with Saudi Arabia to create a new dynamic and mobilize international momentum."

He said several European and Western countries already expressed intentions to recognize Palestine in the past and hinted that some may follow France's lead this September.

"The goal of our discussions is to convince undecided colleagues that the time to act is now," Barrot said.

"We must reject fatalism. Through our decisions-accompanied by commitments from the Palestinian Authority and Arab countries concerning Israel's security-we can help avoid the worst."

PALESTINIAN STATEHOOD 'PREREQUISITE' FOR ISRAEL'S SECURITY



Barrot also said the Paris-led diplomatic initiative aims to reenergize the "peace camp," asserting that the legitimate Palestinian aspirations for statehood are not only compatible with Israel's security, but a prerequisite for it.

He welcomed the commitments made by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in June, including the condemnation of the Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border attack by Hamas, calls for the release of hostages and disarmament of Hamas, as well as pledges for institutional reforms and holding elections in 2026.

Calling the humanitarian situation in Gaza "horrendous," Barrot criticized the militarized system of humanitarian aid delivery in the enclave, citing UN figures that nearly 1,000 civilians have died while trying to access food.

He also demanded that the Israeli government lift the financial blockade and pay the €2 billion ($2.32 billion) it owes the Palestinian Authority, while halting settlement expansion, particularly the E1 project in the West Bank.

"The European Union must clearly express its expectations and use all available means to put pressure on Israel," he said.

"This is not just France's position-it is the call of the international community."

Barrot also referenced US efforts to secure a ceasefire in January and said France's initiative is fully compatible with the logic of the Abraham Accords, initiated during US President Donald Trump's first term.

"It will help, in due time, facilitate renewed US engagement in building peace based on today's commitments."