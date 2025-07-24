Thailand closes border with Cambodia as death toll from fighting rises

Thailand's health minister has said that 11 Thai civilians have now been killed in the country's conflict with Cambodia.
Somsak Thepsuthin condemned Cambodia's attack on a hospital, adding that such actions can be considered war crimes and it must take responsibility.
Thailand's foreign ministry said earlier that Cambodian troops fired "heavy artillery" on a Thai military base on Thursday morning and also targeted civilian areas including a hospital, leading to civilian casualties.
The health minister also called on Cambodia to cease the violence that was currently raging.