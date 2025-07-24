French president to announce formal recognition of Palestinian state at UN in September

A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag during a demonstration called by "France Palestine Solidarite" in Paris, on May 27, 2024 to protest an overnight Israeli strike on a camp in Rafah for internally displaced Palestinians. (AFP File Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said he will officially announce France's recognition of the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September.

"Faithful to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine," Macron said on X.

He underlined the urgency of ending the conflict in Gaza and providing aid to civilians affected by the war.

"The urgent priority today is for the war in Gaza to end and for the civilian population to be rescued," he stated.

"Peace is possible," Macron stressed, calling for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and large-scale humanitarian assistance.

He also highlighted the need to "ensure the demilitarization of Hamas, secure and rebuild Gaza."

Macron said the goal must be to "build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability, and enable it—by accepting its demilitarization and fully recognizing Israel—to contribute to the security of all in the Middle East."

"There is no alternative," Macron stated, stressing that the French people want peace and that achieving it requires a collaborative effort between Israelis, Palestinians, and international partners.

"The French people want peace in the Middle East. It is up to us, the French, together with the Israelis, the Palestinians, and our European and international partners, to prove that it is possible," he added.

He said he conveyed his determination to move forward in a letter to the President of the Palestinian Authority, citing "the commitments made to me by the President of the Palestinian Authority."

"Trust, clarity, and commitment. We will achieve peace," Macron concluded.