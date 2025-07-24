Russia hails rounds of talks with Ukraine in Istanbul as 'marked with tangible results'

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that all three rounds of talks with Ukraine in Istanbul were "marked with tangible results."

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Zakharova said there is no "magic wand" that can resolve all problems in one go.

"I can say that the three rounds of negotiations that have taken place were indeed marked, despite the screams, moans, howls, 'grunts,' or other inarticulate noises coming from Bankova Street (Ukraine's presidential office), by tangible results," she emphasized.

Zakharova pointed out that there were large-scale exchanges of prisoners of war, as well as of the bodies of fallen soldiers.

"However, large-scale issues of statehood must, of course, be resolved with an understanding of the root causes of what happened to Ukraine and a comprehensive assessment of the events and consequences that led to the current situation," she added.

She urged the Ukrainian leadership to be more independent and not believe that "the West will save them," will give more money and weapons, and then they will "triumph," describing such a way of thinking as "pure utopia."

On Wednesday, Moscow and Kyiv held their third round of talks in Istanbul. The sides exchange proposals for the future development of the peace process.