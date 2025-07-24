British premier says Gaza suffering ‘unspeakable, indefensible’ as UK seeks urgent action with E3 partners

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday described the escalating crisis in Gaza as "unspeakable and indefensible" and announced that he will hold an emergency call with E3 partners to urgently "stop the killing" and address the worsening humanitarian situation.

The E3 is an informal foreign and security cooperation agreement established in 2003 by the UK, Germany, and France.

He said the situation in Gaza "has reached new depths and continues to worsen," warning that "we are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe."

"I will hold an emergency call with E3 partners tomorrow," Starmer said, adding: "Where we will discuss what we can do urgently to stop the killing and get people the food they desperately need while pulling together all the steps necessary to build a lasting peace."

He said all parties involved "agree on the pressing need for Israel to change course and allow the aid that is desperately needed to enter Gaza without delay."

Calling for renewed diplomatic efforts, Starmer said: "It is hard to see a hopeful future in such dark times. But I must reiterate my call for all sides to engage in good faith and at pace to bring about an immediate ceasefire and for Hamas to unconditionally release all hostages. We strongly support the efforts of the US, Qatar, and Egypt to secure this."

He also reiterated the UK government's support for Palestinian statehood, framing it as essential to any lasting resolution to the conflict.

"We are clear that statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people. A ceasefire will put us on a path to the recognition of a Palestinian state and a two-state solution, which guarantees peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis."

Israel has killed more than 59,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.