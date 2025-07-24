Turkish, Uzbek presidents discuss bilateral relations, regional, global issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Thursday discussed bilateral relations, regional, and global issues over the phone, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

President Erdoğan said they will continue to take steps to enhance relations between Türkiye and Uzbekistan at the level of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, the statement said.

During the call, President Erdoğan also extended his congratulations to Mirziyoyev on his birthday.