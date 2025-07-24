Turkish, Uzbek presidents discuss bilateral relations, regional, global issues

 Contact Us
According to the statement made by the Presidency Communication Directorate, during the phone call between Erdoğan and Mirziyoyev on Thursday, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Uzbekistan, as well as regional and global issues, were discussed.

Published July 24,2025
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev / AA File Photo

President Erdoğan said they will continue to take steps to enhance relations between Türkiye and Uzbekistan at the level of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, the statement said.

During the call, President Erdoğan also extended his congratulations to Mirziyoyev on his birthday.