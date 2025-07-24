Cambodia: 'Sovereign territory' captured after Thai clash

Cambodia on Wednesday claimed that its armed forces have captured its "sovereign territory" amid ongoing military clashes with Thailand after the border crisis escalated, local newspaper Khmer Times reported.

The Cambodian military, "under the strong and vigorous struggle," captured Ta Krabey Temple and the Mom Bei area along the border, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata told a news conference.

"We captured the Ta Krabey Temple …, including the Mom Bei area, which we also successfully occupied, which is our sovereign territory," the spokeswoman said, noting that Cambodia maintains control over these areas.

"As for the Ta Moan Thom Temple, which was the beginning of the armed conflict, Cambodia still maintains its control without retreating even a single step," she added.

The development came as Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai condemned Cambodia's attack "without any provocation," killing 10 civilians and one Thai soldier, and injuring 28, according to Thai PBS.

Phumtham pledged to firmly protect the nation's sovereignty, stating that Cambodian forces had carried out unprovoked assaults in four provinces: Ubon Ratchathani, Buriram, Sisaket, and Surin.

"Without any provocation, they used heavy weapons to fire indiscriminately into the Thai territory, prompting Thai forces to respond," he said after an emergency meeting of the National Security Council.

Cambodia has released no information on whether there were any casualties on their side.

The latest clash occurred a day after a Thai soldier lost his leg in a landmine explosion.

The two sides have given differing accounts of who initiated the fire on Thursday.

Cambodia has sought "urgent" intervention by the UN Security Council amid the escalating tensions with Thailand.

Cambodia and Thailand have downgraded diplomatic ties to the lowest level in decades, after the tensions between the two countries have been rising since May 28, when troops exchanged fire near the border, resulting in the death of a Cambodian soldier.





