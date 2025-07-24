Turkish President Erdoğan, Malaysian Premier Anwar discuss bilateral ties, global issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, including the Israeli war on Gaza.

The two leaders discussed the issues during a phone call, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan noted that the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations "improves in every area, and that they work to enhance the cooperation in many fields, the defense industry in particular."

Underlining that Malaysia successfully continues its ASEAN term presidency, Erdoğan expressed his wish that Türkiye would be declared as a Dialogue Partner during the 47th annual summit of the Southeast Asian bloc scheduled for October, said the directorate.

The Turkish president stressed that the humanitarian situation in Gaza "is getting increasingly grave," and the two leaders noted that the international pressure on the Israeli government must be increased.

On his part, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar expressed "full" support for Türkiye's efforts to enhance the voices of the oppressed and champion a just and lasting solution for the Palestinian people.

"Malaysians share the same aspirations in championing global peace and strengthening the solidarity of the world community through diplomatic action, humanitarian assistance and efforts to resolve conflicts peacefully," said Anwar on X after speaking to Erdoğan.