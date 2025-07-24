Türkiye, Somalia sign deal for cash aid

Türkiye and Somalia signed an agreement for cash assistance at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul on Thursday.

The agreement, Amendment Protocol to the Cash Assistance Implementation, was signed by Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and his Somali counterpart Ahmed Moalim Fiqi.

The 17th edition of the six-day defense fair IDEF, starting on Tuesday, is being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, Ataturk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Atakoy Marina.

The event, organized by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, has Anadolu as its global communication partner.





