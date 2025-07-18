Libyan national arrested in Germany for alleged war crimes

Libyan national Khaled Mohamed Ali El Hishri was arrested at Berlin International Airport for alleged war crimes, German authorities announced on Friday.

"The arrest is based on a request from the International Criminal Court," said a spokesperson for the Brandenburg Public Prosecutor's Office, adding that the suspect faces charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes.

El Hishri, believed to be one of the senior commanders of the Rada militia, was suspected of committing crimes while he was responsible for Mitiga Prison between 2015 and 2020, according to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"He is suspected of having directly committed, ordered, or overseen crimes against humanity and war crimes, including murder, torture, rape, and sexual violence," according to a statement issued by the court.

"The suspect, arrested upon the ICC request, will remain in the custody of the German authorities pending the completion of the national proceedings as foreseen in article 59 of the Rome Statute," the court said.





