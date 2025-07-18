 Contact Us
Erdoğan tells Putin new clashes in Syria threaten entire region

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin by phone, telling him that new clashes in southern Syria pose a threat to the region. The two leaders also discussed bilateral ties and other global issues.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published July 18,2025
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed bilateral ties, regional and global issues in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Erdoğan told his Russian President Putin that armed clashes in the Druze heartland of Syria were a region-wide threat during a phone call on Friday, his office said.

Erdoğan said the clashes after the pullout of Syrian security forces from Sweida "posed a threat to the entire region", adding that it was essential Israel not violate Syria's sovereignty, according to the presidency.