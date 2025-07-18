Erdoğan tells Putin new clashes in Syria threaten entire region

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed bilateral ties, regional and global issues in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday.



Erdoğan told his Russian President Putin that armed clashes in the Druze heartland of Syria were a region-wide threat during a phone call on Friday, his office said.



Erdoğan said the clashes after the pullout of Syrian security forces from Sweida "posed a threat to the entire region", adding that it was essential Israel not violate Syria's sovereignty, according to the presidency.







