Trump says BRICS would 'end quickly' if they ever form in a meaningful way

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated his threat of imposing tariffs on members of the BRICS group of nations and said the group would end very quickly if they ever form in a meaningful way.

"When I heard about this group from BRICS, six countries, basically, I hit them very, very hard. And if they ever really form in a meaningful way, it will end very quickly," Trump said without naming the countries.

Trump also said he was committed to preserving the dollar's global status as a reserve currency and pledged to never allow the creation of a central bank digital currency in America.







