Israel kills Palestinian child, block medics from reaching victim in West Bank

A 13-year-old Palestinian child was shot and killed Friday by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank town of Ya'bad in southern Jenin, according to sources.

The Palestinian news agency, Wafa, identified the victims as Amro Ali Khaled Qabha and said he was shot by Israeli soldiers as he was standing on a street in his hometown.

Wafa and witnesses reported that Israeli troops prevented ambulances from reaching the child. The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that paramedics were blocked by the army from providing medical assistance.

The boy's father was also reportedly beaten and detained by Israel as he attempted to reach his son.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, nearly 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the occupied West Bank by Israel and illegal settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem







