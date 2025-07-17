Trump called Netanyahu after strike on Gaza church: White House

 Contact Us
President Donald Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address an Israeli strike on Gaza's sole Catholic Church, the White House said on Thursday. Three people were killed and several others injured in the strike.

Published July 17,2025
US President Donald Trump spoke over the phone with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday to address a recent strike on a Catholic church in the Gaza Strip, the White House said.

"It was not a positive reaction," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters when asked about Trump's reaction to the church coming under Israeli fire.

"He called Prime Minister Netanyahu this morning to address the strikes on that church in Gaza," he added.

Three people were killed and several others injured when the Israeli army struck a Catholic church in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said.