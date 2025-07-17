Israel’s unrestrained actions destabilize region, immediate halt needed: Ankara

Israel's unrestrained actions are destabilizing the region and causing chaos, and it must immediately halt aggressive moves that could lead to irreversible consequences, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Turkish forces and personnel on Syrian soil-sent there on anti-terrorist missions along the border-are not facing any setbacks following Israeli airstrikes on Syria, ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk told reporters at a briefing in the capital, Ankara.

Akturk described Israel's airstrikes as "a clear provocation aimed at undermining hopes for peace and stability in the region."

He warned against missing a historic opportunity for Syria to achieve lasting peace and reintegration with the international community after years of conflict, urging support for peace efforts.

He reiterated Türkiye's clear stance on Syria, aiming for a secure, stable, and strong country with restored territorial integrity and political unity.

"Israel's attacks, which clearly violate international law, are a dangerous approach that disregards regional peace and security and reveals an intention to escalate conflicts," Akturk said.

Akturk noted that the integration process between Syria's new government and the terrorist group SDG, along with recent clashes, is being closely monitored. Türkiye supports all constructive efforts to establish lasting stability and security in the region based on Syria's territorial integrity, he added.

He reaffirmed Türkiye's readiness to support Syria in strengthening its defense capabilities and fighting terrorism if requested.

He also said that the humanitarian disaster in Gaza continues, with civilians left to starve and mass killings ongoing. He emphasized the urgent need to launch a just and lasting peace process and ensure uninterrupted humanitarian aid access to Gaza, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to supporting the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital and full territorial integrity.

- Border security

In the past week alone, four PKK terrorists fleeing hideouts in northern Iraq have surrendered, Akturk said.

He added that a large number of weapons, ammunition, and various materials were seized in terrorist caves, shelters, and hideouts in Operation Claw-Lock and other operational areas, rendering them unusable.

Akturk also highlighted the ongoing border security efforts, noting that Türkiye's borders are protected 24/7 with advanced technological systems.

In the past week alone, 448 individuals, including 11 terrorists, were caught attempting illegal crossings, while 772 others were prevented from crossing. Since Jan. 1, 3,752 people have been detained trying to cross illegally, with 42,692 prevented from crossing, he said.

He added that the tunnel destruction operations in Syrian conflict zones continue, and over the last week, 23 kilometers of tunnels were destroyed in the Manbij region, bringing the total length of tunnels eliminated, including in Tel Rifat and Manbij, to 481 kilometers.

- Defense industry

Akturk emphasized the growing capabilities of the Turkish Armed Forces, supported by high-tech products from the national defense industry.

He highlighted the upcoming International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), saying that it will significantly enhance international cooperation by bringing together official delegations from allied countries and leading defense companies to showcase high-tech military products and monitor developments.