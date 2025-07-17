Russia to face ‘very steep’ tariffs if it does not agree to ceasefire within 50 days: White House

Russia will face "very steep" tariffs if it does not agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine within 50 days, the White House said Thursday.

"Well, in 50 days, as clearly laid out, if there is not a ceasefire agreement or a peace deal within that time frame, if Russia refuses to legitimately agree to a ceasefire, then they will face very steep tariffs, and they will also face secondary sanctions.

"So, countries that are purchasing oil from Russia will be sanctioned as well, and of course, that will do deep damage to Russia's economy," spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

President Donald Trump wants the war to end with a diplomatic solution, said Leavitt.

"He's been pushing for it ... the president wants to stop the killing and he wants to save lives," she added.