Erdoğan: Israel has been using Druze minority as pretext to expand its banditry into Syria

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday that Israel has been using the Druze minority in Syria as a pretext for expanding into the war-torn country.

"Israel, using the Druze as an excuse, has been expanding its banditry into neighbouring Syria over the past two days," Erdoğan said in a televised speech after the weekly cabinet meeting.

"Israel is a lawless, rule-breaking, unprincipled, arrogant, and terrorist state," Erdoğan said in a statement.

Erdoğan says Türkiye will not allow Syria to be divided

Erdoğan said on Thursday Türkiye will not allow Syria to be divided or its multicultural structure and territorial integrity harmed, after Israel's actions sought to "sabotage" a ceasefire in the country.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdoğan said Israel's actions show it does not want peace.



'We did not consent to the fragmentation of Syria yesterday, and we will certainly not consent to it today or tomorrow,' Erdoğan added.











