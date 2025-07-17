NewsWorld
Mediators present updated Gaza ceasefire proposal to Israel and Hamas
An updated proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal was presented to Israel and Hamas on Wednesday by mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, Axios reported on Thursday, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter.
