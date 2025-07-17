Maldives President Muizzu meets British king

Britain's King Charles III (L) shakes hands with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu (R) during an audience at Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England, on July 17, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu met British King Charles III on Thursday in the southeastern UK.

Meeting at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, the sides discussed "ways to further strengthen the longstanding ties between the Maldives and the United Kingdom," according to a statement from Muizzu's office.

"The Maldives is fully committed to further strengthen the Maldives-UK partnership-built on six decades of friendship, shared values, and mutual respect," said Muizzu on X.

The meeting comes days before the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Britain and the Indian Ocean island nation.