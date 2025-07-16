Top Chinese, Iranian diplomats vow to deepen Beijing-Tehran ties

The foreign ministers of China and Iran on Wednesday vowed to deepen the bilateral relations between their countries and to "firmly" support each other, an official statement said.

"China will continue to support Iran in defending its national sovereignty and dignity, resisting power politics and bullying, safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests through political negotiation," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in the northern Chinese city Tianjin, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Beijing will also uphold "the principle of good-neighborliness and friendship to continuously improve and develop relations with its neighboring countries," Wang added.

He expressed China's willingness to work with Iran to "deepen mutual trust, strengthen cooperation, expand exchanges, and promote the steady and long-term development of China-Iran relations."

Araghchi also expressed Tehran's willingness to strengthen high-level exchanges and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, while continuing to firmly support each other.

About Iranian nuclear issues, Araghchi reiterated that Tehran does not develop nuclear weapons, noting Tehran's refusal to "give up its legitimate right to peacefully use nuclear energy."

Araghchi expressed Iran's willingness to conduct negotiations and consultations with "all parties as soon as possible on the premise of equality and respect to seek a political solution to the Iranian nuclear issue."

Meanwhile, Wang expressed China's opposition to the "use of force or the threat of force," and support for "resolving differences through dialogue and consultation."

China significantly values "Iran's commitment not to develop nuclear weapons, respects Iran's right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and appreciates Iran's efforts to strive for peace through diplomatic means," he said.

Beijing "supports Iran in maintaining the momentum of dialogue with all parties, and is willing to continue to play a constructive role in promoting the resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue and stability in the Middle East," Wang also noted.

Araghchi is visiting China for the meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states.