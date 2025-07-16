Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Damascus as destabilizing move

Türkiye on Wednesday condemned Israel's airstrikes on central Damascus, calling them a deliberate attempt to derail efforts to restore stability in Syria.

"Israel's strikes on central Damascus, following its incursions in southern Syria, are deliberate attempts to undermine Syria's efforts to maintain peace, stability, and security," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry emphasized that the Syrian people are presented with a "historic opportunity" to live in peace and reintegrate with the international community.

It urged "all stakeholders who support this goal" to contribute to the Syrian government's efforts to establish calm.

Israel launched airstrikes on Damascus on Wednesday, targeting Syria's Defense Ministry and areas near the presidential palace.

The strikes came as Israel resumed attacks in southern Syria's Suwayda province, warning they will continue unless Syrian forces withdraw.

Syrian army deployed troops to the area to restore order after clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups killed at least 30 people. Israeli army claims the operations are meant to protect the Druze minority.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the army is preparing for several days of strikes and redeployed forces from Gaza to the occupied Golan Heights.