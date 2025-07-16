ITALYS DEFENSE CHIEF: RUSSIA RAPIDLY BUILDING MILITARY, NEEDS DETERRENCE

Italy's Chief of the Defense Staff Gen. Luciano Portolano warned on Wednesday that Russia is regaining its military strength faster than anticipated, prompting urgent calls to reinforce NATO's and the EU's deterrence.

"Moscow is rebuilding its lost military capabilities and is growing militarily at a faster rate than expected," Portolano said during a hearing before the Italian Parliament's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committees, Italian state-run television RAI reported.

He said: "At the moment, there are no signs that suggest a reconversion of the Russian military industry to civilian purposes, even in the event of a ceasefire."

Portolano emphasized the need to bolster deterrence amid complex international threats that challenge NATO and the EU.

He called for stronger global cooperation, including with partners outside traditional alliances, to ensure international security and stability.

Portolano also outlined six strategic objectives defined in Italy's new national military strategy, submitted to Defense Minister Guido Crosetto on Monday. He said the armed forces are undergoing a long-term transformation to become more modern, efficient, and prepared for multi-domain operations.





