Iceland volcano erupts for 9th time in almost 2 years

A volcano erupted again on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, the ninth since December 2023, with a 2-kilometer fissure and limited magma flow. While air traffic remains unaffected, residents nearby face poor air quality and are advised to stay indoors.

Published July 16,2025
A volcano erupted in Iceland's southwestern Reykjanes Peninsula early Wednesday for the ninth time in almost two years, public broadcaster RUV reported.

The eruption started at early hours in the Sundhnukagigar craters, marking the ninth eruption Iceland has experienced since December 2023.

Benedikt Ofeigsson, a geophysicist at the Icelandic Meteorological Institute, told RUV that the eruption does not appear to be very large.

He noted that the fissure could be about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) long, with limited ground deformation and magma flow.

Although the eruption did not disrupt air traffic, air quality in the nearby area is reported to be "awful," and residents have been urged to keep their windows closed.