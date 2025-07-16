‘Appalled’ by killings of civilians trying to access aid in Gaza, UK premier urges ‘full investigations’

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday said he is "appalled" by reports of more civilians being killed in Gaza while trying to access aid, calling for full and transparent investigations into each incident, and for accountability where there has been failure.

Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions, the prime minister said: "I'm appalled by reports of more civilians being killed in Gaza, particularly when they are trying to access aid. And each of those incidents does need to be fully and transparently investigated with accountability for any failure.

"That, of course, has to be alongside the ceasefire that is desperately needed, and we are working hard with others to achieve — to release all of the hostages that remain, ... protect civilians and get much more aid at speed and volume into Gaza. Israel must clearly put in place measures that protect civilians in line with international law," he added.

His comments come amid mounting pressure on the UK government to take a firmer stance on Israel's conduct in Gaza.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey went further, calling for sanctions against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of overseeing "ethnic cleansing" in the territory.





