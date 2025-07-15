News World Man City secure £1 billion kit deal extention with Puma

In one of football's biggest commercial agreements, Manchester City extended their kit partnership with Puma in a deal potentially worth over £1 billion ($1.34 billion).

Manchester City have extended their kit partnership with Puma in a deal which could be worth in excess of £1 billion ($1.34 billion).



The PA news agency understands the agreement covers the next decade and is worth around £100 million a year, a significant increase on the value of the strategic partnership the club struck with the multinational sportswear corporation ahead of the 2019-20 season.



Chief executive Ferran Soriano said: "We joined forces with Puma with the ambition to challenge ourselves and go beyond the expectations. We have achieved this and more over the last six seasons.



"Puma have seamlessly integrated into our organization and we've enjoyed many historic moments together, engaging fans globally. Today's renewal and extension solidifies our relationship and projects it to an even brighter future."











