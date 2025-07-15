News World Erdoğan: July 15, 2016 marked one of the most critical turning points in Türkiye’s history

"July 15, 2016 marked one of the most critical turning points in Türkiye’s history — a tough test state and nation overcame with pride," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech on Tuesday while speaking at the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day commemoration event.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech during the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day commemoration event at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye on Tuesday.



Erdoğan laid out the following statements in his address:



