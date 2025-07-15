Israeli media reports ‘dramatic progress’ in Gaza ceasefire talks

Indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel in Doha, Qatar, have seen "dramatic progress" over the past 24 hours, Israeli media reported on Tuesday evening.

Indirect negotiations started on July 6 in the Qatari capital to reach an agreement that includes a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel.

The Doha negotiations to reach an agreement to bring back the Israeli hostages from Gaza have seen "dramatic progress," Israel's Channel 13 said, without further elaboration.

"The road to a deal is now paved," the channel said, citing an unnamed Israeli official involved in the negotiations.

The official claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved "additional flexibility" regarding the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, allowing the talks to move forward.

It noted that the progress followed decisions by Netanyahu and the Israeli Security Cabinet to soften their stance and align more closely with Hamas' position, especially regarding the Israeli military presence in Gaza.

Other unnamed officials cited by the outlet said the current proposal includes a temporary Israeli withdrawal lasting 60 days, after which combat operations could resume.

They added that while Netanyahu appears eager to finalize the deal in the coming days, he remains unwilling to end the war entirely.

There was no comment from Hamas or mediators on the Israeli media report.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has waged a devastating military campaign in Gaza, killing nearly 58,500 people, mostly women and children. Over 10,000 are still missing, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced, amid widespread famine.

Israel estimates that around 50 hostages are still held in Gaza, 20 of whom are presumed alive. In contrast, Israel holds more than 10,800 Palestinians in its prisons, many of whom face reported torture, starvation, and medical neglect, according to both Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.