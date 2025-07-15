Moscow prefers diplomatic solution to Ukraine conflict, ready for talks

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday that Moscow views diplomacy as the preferred path to resolve the Ukraine conflict and remains open to negotiations.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump's recent remarks in an interview with the Russian state news agency TASS, Ryabkov emphasized that Russia rejects ultimatums.

"Naturally, we note first and foremost that any attempts to issue demands, especially ultimatums, are unacceptable to us," the diplomat said.

He called for intensified political and diplomatic efforts, reiterating President Vladimir Putin's stance that Russia is prepared for talks and favors a diplomatic resolution.

However, Ryabkov warned that without progress in negotiations, Moscow "will continue pursuing its objectives through the special military operation" if its willingness to engage diplomatically goes unanswered.

"This position is unshakable. We would like Washington and NATO in general to treat it with the utmost seriousness," he stressed.

Ryabkov noted that Trump's latest statements "generally fit into the pattern that we have been seeing from the American side lately."

On Monday, Trump announced continued US weapons transfers to Kyiv conditioned on European funding, with NATO coordinating the process.

He also threatened 100% import tariffs on Russia and its trade partners in absence of a Ukraine settlement within 50 days.